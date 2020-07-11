Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and cousin to President Nana Akufo-Addo, has seriously blasted the controversial marriage counsellor George Lutterodt following his derogatory statements on rape.

In a Tweet by the Legal practitioner and the founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby implored the Police to invite Counselor Lutterodt over to their office and interrogate him to explain how his own rape victims enjoyed being raped.

He again in his Tweet urged all to stop using the title Counsellor in referring to him because he doesn’t deserve to be one.

He wrote; “May I suggest that the Police take immediate steps to “invite” Mr Lutterodt (and, please stop using the title Counsellor!) to interrogate him to provide further and better particulars as to how many of his own victims enjoyed being raped, as he so claims?”

Counsellor George Lutterodt has come under serious criticism and backlash on social media following his preposterous statements of Adom TV about rape.

He said rape victims do not feel pain throughout the act but at the end gets satisfied. In his own words speaking on the issue said, “People who are raped don’t endure the pain throughout the whole period because it always gets to a time when the start to enjoy themselves in the act”.

Many Ghanaians have strongly criticized this Lutterodt for this statement which they regarded as one that supports and encourages the act of rape.

Some have even gone to the extent of calling for a total ban of Lutterodt from all media platforms being it radio or TV.