‘Bad Guy’-Gabby Otchere Darko disgraced by some Ghanaians on the streets of New York

Gabby Otchere Darko has been greeted with pure disgrace on the streets of New York by some angry Ghanaians.

In footage of the unfortunate moment, Gabby in the company of Sammens was confronted and disgraced in public by these Ghanaians, calling him names.

The leading member of the New Patriotic Party was accosted on the streets of New York for being corrupt.

Gabby Otchere-Darko as seen in the video played smart as he grabbed his phone and pretended that he was on a call with someone and ignored the angry mob.

The Managing Director of Citi FM/TV, Samuel Atta Mensah aka Sammens, on the other hand, couldn’t control his temper as he engaged them in a back to back confrontation.

Watch the video here;

This comes few days after President Akuffo-Addo was heckled by some Ghanaian citizens in Germany.

