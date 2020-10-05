Gabby Otchere-Darko dragged into Afia Schwarzenegger’s fight with Mzbel

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne Valentine Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger is still ranting on social media in regards to her expose’ on former best friend Mzbel.

In a new post on social media, Afia Schwar disclosed that Gabby Otchere-Darko, who is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) bribed Mzbel with a 4X4.

According to the media personality, Mzbel was bribed with the car to tarnish the image of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Afia Schwarzenegger further dared the “16 years” hitmaker to explain why she was given the car.

She wrote; “Mzbel tell Ghanaians when Gabby Otchere Darko gave you a 4×4 to come and say stuffs about the Ndc becos he doesn’t know you”.

See post below;

Recently, Afia Schwarzenegger claimed the musician used Gabby Otchere-Darko’s name to blackmail and extort money from others.

Afia Schwar indicated that Mzbel told some officials of the New Patriotic Party that Gabby has offered to buy a V8 for her.

It’s obvious this ‘beef’ between these celebrities is not ending any time soon as they are not bent on giving up.