Gabrielle Union says it is okay for a woman to cheat as long as she is the one paying the bills.

The celebrated American actress said that in defence of her bouts of infidelity in her previous relationship.

Chris Howard and Gabrielle Union had a “dysfunctional” marriage, and Gabrielle felt “entitled” to cheat on Chris.

The “Bring It On” star described adultery as “the fruits of riches” and continued, “Like my dad before me, I thought, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want.”

Union, who was wed to Howard from 2001 to 2006, also charged him with infidelity.

On Monday’s episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, the 50-year-old actress recounted.

“I was paying all the bills, I was working my ass off and I felt like that’s what comes [with it],”

“Neither one of us felt like our marriage should get in the way of our dating,” she joked.

“Part of it was keeping up with his activities,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? Oh, you’re gonna feel this one.’”

The “We’re Going to Need More Wine” author called the romance a “stupid” one that “should have never gotten out of the dating phase,” explaining that she and the athlete, 47, had “not one thing in common, no morals, no values, no scruples.”

Union described herself as “horny for validation” at the time.

“Having certain kinds of guys like me and want me … made me feel like I was worthy and good and valuable and deserving,” she explained.

She noted that she now is her “own motherf–king validation … and prize.”

The “Cheaper by the Dozen” star went on to marry Dwyane Wade in 2014. She and the NBA star, 40, welcomed daughter Kaavia, now 4, via surrogate in 2018.