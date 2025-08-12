type here...
News

GAF Helicopter Disaster: Pilots Attempted Three Landings Before Crash

KMA Boss Reveals

By Armani Brooklyn

Fresh details have emerged about the tragic helicopter crash in Obuasi on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, which claimed multiple lives and has since left the nation reeling.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, disclosed that the doomed aircraft made several unsuccessful attempts to land before the fatal crash.

According to Mr. Boadi, passenger Samuel Aboagye was in contact with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi during the flight.

READ ALSO: Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah’s mother speaks

- GhPage

“He told him to bring his car to the airstrip. Moments later, he said they could not land there, so they should bring the car to Oforikrom,” Mr Boadi recounted.

The helicopter reportedly made two failed landing attempts at the Obuasi airstrip and one at Oforikrom before disaster struck.

Mr. Boadi commended the Adansi Akrofuom District Chief Executive, Mr. Gariba, for his swift leadership in coordinating the rescue efforts to retrieve the victims from the crash site.

He further appealed to the public to show restraint and compassion in discussing the tragedy, urging Ghanaians to respect the privacy of the bereaved families during this difficult time.

Trending
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Photos of Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Behenase

Behenase: Woman discovered dead on the farm

Abdulsalami Yusuf Kankara 37 and his wife Malama Zainab

Newly wed couple perish in a road accident

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, August 12, 2025
23.5 C
Accra

Also Read

Kwame A Plus replies to Prophet Roja’s doom prophecy about him

Prophet Roja and Kwame A Plus

My boyfriend sleeps with me every day I visit him, he started sleeping with me when I was 7 years old- lady says

Bechem: SDA church members perish in a gory accident

Bechem Accident

Tipsy Efia Odo slammed for sharing inappopirate video online

Lady drops popular Nigerian IG skit maker, Isbae U’s nude video after he refused to give her money

Isbae U
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways