GAF Helicopter Disaster: Pilots Attempted Three Landings Before Crash

Fresh details have emerged about the tragic helicopter crash in Obuasi on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, which claimed multiple lives and has since left the nation reeling.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, disclosed that the doomed aircraft made several unsuccessful attempts to land before the fatal crash.

According to Mr. Boadi, passenger Samuel Aboagye was in contact with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi during the flight.

“He told him to bring his car to the airstrip. Moments later, he said they could not land there, so they should bring the car to Oforikrom,” Mr Boadi recounted.

The helicopter reportedly made two failed landing attempts at the Obuasi airstrip and one at Oforikrom before disaster struck.

Mr. Boadi commended the Adansi Akrofuom District Chief Executive, Mr. Gariba, for his swift leadership in coordinating the rescue efforts to retrieve the victims from the crash site.

He further appealed to the public to show restraint and compassion in discussing the tragedy, urging Ghanaians to respect the privacy of the bereaved families during this difficult time.

