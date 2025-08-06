type here...
GAF helicopter involving Minister for Defence reportedly crashes- more details

By Mzta Churchill

The Ghana armed forces have divulged that a helicopter carrying the Minister for Defence, Dr. Omane Boamah, has reportedly crashed.

The body disclosed in an earlier communique with “Missing Ghana Air Force Z9 Helicopter” as its headline that a helicopter with the details above was found missing.

The body noted that the helicopter took off from Accra and its destination was Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, however, the helicopter has not yet reached its destination, and all plans to reach out to the people on board have proved futile.

According to the Armed Forces, “A GAF helicopter, Z9 that took off this morning at 0912hrs from Accra and leading for Obuasi is currently off the radar”.

The communique went on to state that “All efforts are being made to establish contact”.

The Ghana Armed Forces claims “on board were 3 crew and 5 passengers”, concluding that “further details to communicated soon”.

In a new development, it is reported that the helicopter that involved the defense minister has crashed.

Meanwhile, Gh Page promises to update its avid readers should there be any new development.

