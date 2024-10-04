type here...
News

Galamsayer shares video of soliders allegedly taking bribes to allow them continue destorying the land and water

By Armani Brooklyn
Galamsey

A trending video that has raised further concerns about the ongoing fight against galamsey shows two soldiers allegedly accepting bribes to allow mining activities to continue unchecked.

As alleged by the recorder of the video, the soldiers came to the illegal mining site to be paid off in exchange for ignoring the illicit operations.

According to him, the efforts by authorities and activists to end illegal mining are futile, as even soldiers, who are supposed to enforce the law, are allegedly being paid by the miners themselves.

Galamsey

Clearly, the footage shows two men in camouflage gear walking in a distance, purportedly after collecting their daily bribe from the site operators.

The galamsayer claimed that these soldiers visit the site regularly to receive their cut from the illegal mining proceeds which allows the destruction of Ghana’s natural resources to continue under their watch.

Source:GHpage

