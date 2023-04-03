Galamsey big boy speaks from hideout, dares police as he spills secrets

A galamsey big boy seen in the viral video assaulting a police officer has spoken from his hideout.

According to him, he is an informant planted by the police in the Galamsey area to fish out the illegal miners and their activities.

Following the viral video, the police placed him on the wanted list after other gang members were arrested.

A galamsey big boy seen in the viral video assaulting a police officer has spoken from his hideout.

But speaking from his hideout in an interview, Kwame Ato Asare said he is a known personality in the area who always gives out stipends to the police officers for protection.

He added that the only reason the police were after him was that he refused to share an amount of GHC100,000 with them.

“Everyone in the town where I live knows I work for the police. At least five times a day, police officers come to my house to collect money. If they don’t see me, they occasionally stay. I frequently give them money.

The police are actually after me because I refused to give them the one billion Ghana cedis (GH 100,000.00) they sent me to collect at a site in Kwakukrom. They are upset with me because of this.

“After dealing with them for so long, I felt tricked, so I didn’t give them the money. Every time, they would simply give me a few thousand or two thousand dollars.

Kwame Ato Asare said he would only present himself to the police after his name as been cleared and the criminal tag placed on him is removed.

Watch the Video Below…