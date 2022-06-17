type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGas explosion at Kumasi Shoe Factory leaves 3 injured, two cars burnt
News

Gas explosion at Kumasi Shoe Factory leaves 3 injured, two cars burnt

By Kweku Derrick
Kumasi Show Factory gas explosion
- Advertisement -

A gas explosion incident at the Kumasi Shoe Factory in Atonsu Agogo on Friday, June 17, 2022 has left at least three people injured.

The incident occurred at about 11 am when a gas tanker caught fire during a process to discharge fuel into the company’s cylinder.

According to a Joy News report, this caused panic among many workers who rushed out to the scene, resulting in the injury of the three victims. The two cars were also torched.

Firefighters are battling the flames as the area has been cordoned from the public for safety.

“We are learning two of the injured persons have been discharged; so, at least one is still there. Authorities of the Shoe Factory say they are still conducting preliminary investigations and would come out with more findings,” JoyNews noted.

The injured have been sent to the hospital and are responding to treatment.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, June 17, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    78 °
    Sun
    82 °
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News