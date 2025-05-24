type here...
Gateman poisons his boss & steals his money after he was rushed to the hospital

By Armani Brooklyn

A Nigerian man has accused his gateman of poisoning him and stealing his money while he was unconscious in the hospital, l thinking he’d die from poison.

This was revealed in a post shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the victim, @Mubarack_Umar, who also attached photos showing his hospital medication and call logs.

According to him, the alleged poisoning happened last Wednesday. After being rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state, the gateman reportedly entered his room and stole his money.

In a shocking twist, he claims the gateman called the next morning at 9:52 AM, possibly to confirm if he had died.

After exchanging pleasantries and wishing him a quick recovery, the gateman reportedly switched off his phone and vanished.

His statement reads:

“Our gateman allegedly poisoned me last Wednesday. After I was rushed to the hospital unconscious, he entered my room and stole my money, thinking I wouldn’t survive. I spent the night in the hospital, fighting for my life.”

“The next morning, he called to check on me and wished me a quick recovery. Five minutes later, he turned off his phone and disappeared with my money.”

The post has since sparked widespread reactions online, with many expressing shock and concern in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

@Universalpresi2: “lol screenshot with no name picture of hand with no face. Drop his number people that are willing to help you track am online Dey..Police departments that do that too are competent also nobody Dey house with you ? Who rush you go hospital ?he cooks for you ? Give us full story.”

@Mubarack_Umar: “Suspect identity needs to be protected bro. All that you listed here, is being done currently.”

@DejiAdesogan: “ncredible. Get well soon bro. DM the gateman mobile line he won’t run forever.”

@enyola: “I have a feeling he will be caught faster than he would have imagined.”

@Nrs_Idreeserh: “Wishing you a quick recovery. But how did he poison you?”

@HinduMustafa: “Thank God you’re alive, you don’t update someone that want to kpai you.”

@muhsin234: “Shocking! I wish you a quick recovery! I hope he gets arrested.”

