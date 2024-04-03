I gave Serwaa Amihere 2500 cedis daily for 5 months- Henry reveals

- Advertisement -

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere has faced the wrath of her ex-boyfriend, Henry.

This comes after Serwaa Amihere broke silence on the leaked video and pictures that flew across social media platforms recently.

Serwaa Amihere, through her friend Bempah, claimed Henry had been blackmailing her since 2019.

According to the media personality, she used to pay every money Henry requested, however, along the way she felt it was unnecessary to pay any money again.

Serwaa went on to add that Henry decided to leak the video and pictures because she refused to satisfy his hunger.

In his response, Henry has refuted claims of blackmailing the media personality as it has been reported by online portals.

According to him, he does not need Serwaa Amihere’s money for anything.

He noted that he was rather the one who spent a lot of money on the media personality when they were in a relationship.

Henry surprisingly revealed that he was spending 2500 cedis every day on Serwaa Amihere.

He also talked about other money he spent on the media personality when they were together.