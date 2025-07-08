type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Gblorkope: 6 nabbed for murdering 4 people for alleged rituals

By Armani Brooklyn
Gblorkope

Personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department have uncovered an eerie site, believed to be the site of ritual human sacrifices at Gblorkope, a community in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The discovery comes after three persons among six suspects, who were arrested earlier last year in connection with the disappearance of a young man, led authorities to their secret ritual burial site.

- GhPage

Investigations after the exhumation of the missing person’s body led to the discovery of four other bodies, including that of a child also buried in the area.

The bodies were immediately exhumed and have been deposited with authorities for further examinations and possible identification of the victims, whilst the suspects were returned into police custody.

The suspects have been identified as Noah Gblor, John Gblor and Yohannes Gblor, who were all in custody, in connection with the disappearance of 28-year-old Nelson Anyinaa until the recent discovery.

