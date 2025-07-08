type here...
Gblorkope murderers confess to selling body parts for GHS 7000

By Armani Brooklyn
Gblorkope murderers

Police in the Volta Region have uncovered the decomposed remains of three individuals at shrines, including 28-year-old Nelson Anyinaa, who mysteriously went missing in December last year.

Following months of investigation into his disappearance, police arrested three suspects who confessed to killing Nelson and selling his body for GHS 7,000 to three individuals, two of whom are a fetish priest and a priestess.

A regional homicide team from Ho, leading the suspects to Mafi Gblorkope in the Central Tongu Constituency, discovered human bones believed to be those of Nelson.

Shockingly, the team also uncovered the remains of two other individuals, all dismembered and buried beneath separate shrines. The decomposed bodies were exhumed under police supervision.

