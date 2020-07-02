type here...
Gender Ministry are attention seekers, they should leave Akuapem poloo alone
Gender Ministry are attention seekers, they should leave Akuapem poloo alone – Ola Micheal

Entertainment pundit and movie producer Ola Michael amid Akuapem Poloo’s nude photos saga on social media has added his voice, blasting the Gender Ministry for poking their ‘nose’ into this matter.

Ola Micheal in a friendly convo with SammyKay Media said he sees no need for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection of Ghana to even slide into the nude photos brouhaha.

Expatiating his reasons for saying that, Ola averred here are so many issues that they need to tackle but they are sitting cool and just jumping on to Rosemond’s case for attention.

His comments come after the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Freda Premeph told Joy News in an interview that the Ghanaian actress will be dealt with for her conduct.

Ola Micheal highlighted that the Ministry are nothing but attention seekers who wants to trend on Akuapem Poloo’s issue, adding that they should leave the mother alone to take care of his little boy.

Rosemond Brown known on social media as Akuapem Poloo on June 30th 2020 shared a naked picture of herself and son on social media in celebration of his birthday.

The photo after it surfaced on the internet attracted a lot of reactions from all and sundry lambasting her for what she did. A few others like Efia Odo, an Instagram nudist and actress threw her weight behind her as according to her she saw nothing wrong in the picture she posed.

