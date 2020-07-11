type here...
Gender Ministry condemns Counsellor Lutterodt's 'rape' comment
Gender Ministry condemns Counsellor Lutterodt’s ‘rape’ comment

By Mr. Tabernacle
Gender-Ministry-and-Counsellor-Lutterodt
Ministry for Gender, Children and social protection has joined the list many who are championing the crusade in condemning the ‘rape’ comments by Counselor Lutterodt.

In a press statement signed by the sector Minister, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the ministry indicated that there was no justification whatsoever for Counselor Lutterodt to make the comments he made on Adom TV.

A part of the statement reads; “there is no justification whatsoever for him to make such a malignant statement on Television or in private”,

The Ministry led by Cynthia Mamle Morrison in the issued press statement called on Ghana Media Commission to ban him from all media platforms as punishment.

The letter also called on the Ghana Psychology Council to call the counsellor to order since his comments were considered very harmful to the mentality of people living in society.

The letter beseeched Counselor Lutterodt to retract his unsubstantiated and insensitive statement and render an unqualified apology for his comments to the general public.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE FULL PRESS STATEMENT BY THE GENDER MINISTRY;

GENDER MINISTRY

Days ago, in a panel discussion on Adom TV, Counsellor Lutterodt stated that every rape victim enjoys the act meaning people who are raped don’t endure the pain throughout the whole period because it always gets to a time when the start to enjoy themselves in the act.

Though the panellist firmly disagreed with him he stood still on his words continuing that “research from most individual rape victims proves that in the end they not only enjoy the act but end up having sexual relationships with the rapist“.

His comments sparked a serious buzz in the country with many people including Nana Aba Anamoah, Efia Odo, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and some 10,500 Ghanaians calling Lutterodt out and asking that he stays banned from appearing on radio and Television.

Source:GHPAGE

