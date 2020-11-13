- Advertisement -

The son of the late military leader of Ghana, General Akwasi Afrifa, Akwasi Amankwa Afrifa Akoto has taken to his social media platform to jubilate over the death of the late president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.

According to the son of the late military leader executed or corruption in 1979 by the military regime led by Jerry John Rawlings’ death of Rawlings is approved by him.

CAUSE OF DEATH OF JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS

In a series of posts on his Facebook page, Jerry John Rawlings’s death was rejoiced and celebrated by the young man who claimed his father was unjustly murdered.

Some of his posts on his Facebook timely reads:

Oh…What a Happy Day…

– Two Minute Hate

My name is Akwasi Amankwa Afrifa Akoto.

And I approve of this death.

– Two Minute Hate

This death is not tragic enough…

…unlike the Osagyefo who died miserably in a faraway country…

…and unlike my mentor and my inspiration, the Arch-Tribalist Awoonor who also died tragically in a faraway nation…..

….well…, maybe the spirit of the Sika Dwa intervened to spare him a tragic death…after all, the children and spouse are subjects of Sika Dwa…

….they have hailed and egg on any champion Atta who had attempted to bring down the Sika Dwa …to their own demise…

….when even the British imperialists couldn’t tackle…

…. Champion Attas will come…

Champion Attas will go, miserably and tragically…

…but the Sika Dwa will continue to live long and prosper…so woe to future Champion Attas…

…Now… I am in such an ecstatic mood so much so that if any hypocrite comes on this thread to do mouth-mouth, I shall rain insults on him like the day he was born…

…then again, maybe the way and manner the “babies with sharp” dealt with him and how his own party repudiated him were tragic enough and probably worse than death…

Nonetheless, condolences to menua baa and me wofasefuo…

– Two Minute Hate

Akwasi Amankwa Afrifa Akoto, the son of General Akwasi Afrifa

Hypocrites and parasites….

“JJ do something before you die…”

For some 30 years, Ghanaians have celebrated and have upheld June 4 and the killings of presidents, generals, fathers, and mothers…

…and every single June 4 that they did lay wreaths and did pray and did play the national anthem, they were simply celebrating with joy over the deaths of other people’s fathers and mothers and uncles and aunties and brothers and sisters…

Hypocrites and parasites……

– Two Minute Hate

Oh, happy day (oh happy day)|

Oh, happy day (oh happy day)|

When Jesus washed (when Jesus washed)|

When Jesus washed (when Jesus washed)|

When Jesus washed (when Jesus washed)|

He washed my sins away (oh happy day)|

Oh, happy day (oh happy day)|

– Two Minute Hate

Mr. President, thank you for the 7-day mourning declaration.

Like Joshua said, “as for me and my house,” it shall be 7 days of celebration and Jubilation and elation.

Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration” on repeat.

– Two Minute Hate

The first point of call:

Mampong to offer libation before the tomb of Akwasi Amankwa Afrifa…

Second stop: Trabuom…Acheampong…

Third stop: Akwapem…Akuffo…

Then we head north to the graveside of Feli…

…fifth stop……and on and on…

….Itinerary for the day the murderer would be buried…..

Murderer|

Blood is on your shoulders|

Kill I today you cannot kill I tomorrow|

Murderer|

Your insides must be hollow|

How does it feel to take the life of another|

Yes, you can hide from a man but not your conscience-[sic,]God|

You eat the bread of sorrow drink the wine of violence|

– Buju Banton

– Two Minute Hate

General Afrifa’s son happy JJ Rawling is dead

He is not the only child of a former head of state who has come out jubilating the death of Jerry John Rawlings. The daughter of Kutu Acheampong has also come out to celebrate the death of Rawlings.

Nana Serwaa Acheampong says Jerry John Rawlings died an easy and comfortable death something her father did not get to enjoy. She claims Jerry’s death should have been miserable and painful like her father who was executed by Jerry John Rawlings for corruption

