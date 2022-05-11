type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGenevieve Nnaji goes mad due to intake of drugs, nurse gives details
Entertainment

Genevieve Nnaji goes mad due to intake of drugs, nurse gives details

By Albert
Genevieve Nnaji goes mad due to intake of drugs, nurse gives details
- Advertisement -

A US-based nurse has chimed in on the saga following claims that the ace actress Genevieve Nnaji is suffering from mental illness.

Gistlovers, an IG gossip blog, revealed that the actress’s constant use of heavy narcotics contributed to her current predicament.

In the article, a US-based nurse said that she had known about it for three months but couldn’t say anything because it violated their work ethics.

She stated: “Kai, you are so current and informed. I have known this for 3 months now but I didn’t want to expose it because I am a nurse in the USA and it is wrong and I really feel for her, But you can dig oh my God.”

Below are other chilling details about Genevieve Nnaji as relayed by a social media user.

Check out the screenshots below…

Genevieve has been sent to a Texas hospital for psychosis, according to blogger Gistlovers, who claims to know everything.

He also revealed that the actress has been suffering a lot for months, which is why she shared strange photographs of herself tattooing across with a blade on her wrist.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 11, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    40 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News