Genevieve Nnaji goes mad due to intake of drugs, nurse gives details

A US-based nurse has chimed in on the saga following claims that the ace actress Genevieve Nnaji is suffering from mental illness.

Gistlovers, an IG gossip blog, revealed that the actress’s constant use of heavy narcotics contributed to her current predicament.

In the article, a US-based nurse said that she had known about it for three months but couldn’t say anything because it violated their work ethics.

She stated: “Kai, you are so current and informed. I have known this for 3 months now but I didn’t want to expose it because I am a nurse in the USA and it is wrong and I really feel for her, But you can dig oh my God.”

Below are other chilling details about Genevieve Nnaji as relayed by a social media user.

Check out the screenshots below…

Genevieve has been sent to a Texas hospital for psychosis, according to blogger Gistlovers, who claims to know everything.

He also revealed that the actress has been suffering a lot for months, which is why she shared strange photographs of herself tattooing across with a blade on her wrist.