George Jahraa speaks on Dada KD’s death linked to Daddy Lumba

By Armani Brooklyn
George Jaraah and Dada KD

Veteran Ghanaian musician, George Jahraa, has cleared the air on the rumours linking Dada KD’s death to Daddy Lumba.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Rashad on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, George Jahraa dismissed the claims that Dada KD left a note behind pining Daddy Lumba as the cause of his death.

Dada KD

According to George Jahraa, he spoke on the phone with Kaakyire Kwame Appiah who confirmed to him that Dada KD left a death note behind.

During the phone call, they decided to keep a secret but Kaakyire Kwame Appiah later dropped the information in the media.

The original note that read; ‘I killed myself, no one killed me’ was misconstructed as ‘Daddy Lumba killed me’

