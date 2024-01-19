German borga in tears as hookup lady he brought to his house absconds with his GHC 52K (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man based in Germany, who returned to his homeland to celebrate Christmas, found himself at the centre of a distressing story as a lady he met at a popular drinking bar has absconded with his GHC 52,000.



The heartbroken man has turned to Aunty Naa to help him get his money back.



According to the man, he met the lady in question at the Golden Temple, a well-known drinking spot.



He immediately proposed love to her the very moment they met, and the lady, seemingly reciprocating the affection, agreed to date him.

READ ALSO: The sad and shocking cause of actor Vincent McCauley’s death revealed



The two soon found themselves living under the same roof after a swift courtship.



However, just two weeks into their cohabitation, he left home to attend to his car at a mechanic shop, only to return and discover that the lady had vanished, along with his hard-earned GHC 52,000.

The aggrieved man has reportedly initiated a series of searches, involving both himself and friends, to locate the lady and reclaim his money.



Despite these efforts, the woman remains elusive, leaving the man desperate for answers and justice.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Yolo star and veteran actor, Vincent McCauley dies; Ghanaians sadly react to the tragic news

READ ALSO: SDA pastor dies on top of a hookup lady in the hotel; Used condoms found