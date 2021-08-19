- Advertisement -

A piece of sad news received from Takoradi indicates that a 35-year-old German Borga, Emmanuel Coffie has killed his would be mother-inlaw and himself.

According to the source who broke the story, the young man carried out this heinous act out of broken heart trauma.

We are told that the German Borga returned to Ghana with the goal of marrying his longtime girlfriend, Dora Kyerewa.

It has been revealed that the man and the girlfriend have been going out for quite a long time in Takoradi way before he went over to Germany.

The man whilst in Germany has been spraying money on his girlfriend with the purpose of walking down the aisle with her.

When the time was due the German Borga touched down in Ghana, went to seek the hand of Dora in marriage but was met with shock.

The lady’s mother rejected him after year’s of ‘caring for’ the family with money with excuses that he doesn’t like his ‘Borga’ lifestyle.

True to her words, the mother whose name has been given as Elizabeth Benyiwaa Nkrumah convince her daughter to dump the German Borga which she did.

Having suffered the humiliation, the brokenhearted man stormed the home of the lady with a gun, met the mother and shot her.

According to the source, Mr Emmanuel after killing the mother took his own life stabbing himself with a knife.