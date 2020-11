- Advertisement -

Don Cologne Records’ new artist, Kimmy, is set to release a new song titled ‘Korkorkor’ based in Germany.

Kimmy featured Ghanaian rapper, Medikal on the new song, and it’s dope. The song is set to be released on Monday, 30th November 2020.

The song is going to be on all the digital platforms of the artist, including YouTube, SoundCloud, Audiomack as well as Apple iTunes.

GhPage will give you the head ups when the song finally drops. Stay Tune!!