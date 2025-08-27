type here...
GES Debunks Teacher Kwadwo’s Reinstatement Reports

By Armani Brooklyn
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially refuted the viral reports claiming that popular comedian and teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie, widely known as Teacher Kwadwo has been reinstated

A statement released by the Head of Public Relations at GES, Daniel Fenyi, clarifies that the news is false and urges the public to disregard the circulating reports.

“The report is false. Mr. Michael Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo, has not been reinstated,” the statement from GES reads.

Teacher Kwadwo was dismissed from the Service in 2021 for misconduct and a series of infractions, including absenteeism and gross insubordination.

His dismissal sparked a public outcry at the time as many of his supporters accused GES of unfairly targeting the outspoken teacher.

Despite the firm denial of his reinstatement, the GES statement left an avenue for a potential review.

The education body encouraged Teacher Kwadwo to “submit a formal petition in writing for due consideration” if he believes his dismissal was contestable.

The Service also advised the public to rely solely on official communications from their office for accurate information regarding the matter.

The recent false reports had gained traction on social media, leading to widespread celebration among the comedian’s fans, who had long hoped for his return to the classroom.

