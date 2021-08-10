- Advertisement -

Ghanaian teacher and social media sensation Micheal Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo was summoned before the Ghana Education Service (GES’) Disciplinary Committee over professional misconduct.

For the past weeks, Teacher Kwadwo has been on a one-man campaign to fix the rotten system of the Ghana Education Service.

His ‘FIX GES’ campaign garnered massive reactions on social media which resulted in the authorities summoning him before the Disciplinary Committee.

According to reports, he was called before the Disciplinary Committee of the Akrofuom District Educational Directorate to answer questions related to ‘Professional misconduct.

Well, Teacher Kwadwo, in honoring GES’ invitation, dressed in traditional regalia as a warlord, symbolizing his fear for no one.

In a video, Teacher Kwadwo was heard saying he is not afraid to speak the truth and will face the committee without fear.

Watch the video below;

However, after Teacher Kwadwo has described his 8-minutes meeting with the Disciplinary Committee as a total joke.

According to Teacher Kwadwo, the meeting didn’t even last for more than 8 minutes, and that the Director and Human Resource Personnel were not present at the meeting.

“It was funny, so when I said I don’t want the ‘father and son’ resolution then he said they will serve me another letter to appear before the committee, so I told them I’m ever ready. I asked them if they are done and they said yes you can leave. As usual, they tried to intimidate me to opt for the ‘father and son’ resolution. The whole meeting didn’t last for even 8 minutes”, Teacher Kwadwo revealed.