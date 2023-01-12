type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGES dismisses 8 students of Chiana SHS for insulting President Akufo-Addo
News

GES dismisses 8 students of Chiana SHS for insulting President Akufo-Addo

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed eight female students of the Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region for making derogatory statements against President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The second-year students, the GES statement said, used vulgar and unprintable words on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a viral video late last year.

The dismissal of the students follows an investigation into the case. Prior to the dismissal, the students had been on suspension.

The GES, in the dismissal letter, addressed to parents of the students, described their conduct as very undesirable, and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in Ghana’s educational system.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, January 12, 2023
    Accra
    mist
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    83 %
    2.6mph
    44 %
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News