GES dismisses 8 students of Chiana SHS for insulting President Akufo-Addo

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed eight female students of the Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region for making derogatory statements against President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The second-year students, the GES statement said, used vulgar and unprintable words on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a viral video late last year.

The dismissal of the students follows an investigation into the case. Prior to the dismissal, the students had been on suspension.

The GES, in the dismissal letter, addressed to parents of the students, described their conduct as very undesirable, and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in Ghana’s educational system.