GES orders Achimota school to admit the Rastafarian brilliant students

The Ghana Education Service has instructed authorities at the Achimota School to admit the 2 first year Rastafarian students.

This comes after a massive reaction on social media following the senior high school’s denial of 2 rastafarian students who got admission but were refused admission to enroll because they had dreadlocks.

An aggrieved parent of one of the students who were denied admission took to social media to register his dissatisfaction over the unfair treatment by the management of the school.

“My son was one of the affected children and the other student was also refused on the same grounds. We have no option but to battle against this gross human right violation. As a child, he has every right to his culture so far as such culture does not breach the 1992 Constitution.

“He equally deserves the right to access education within his culture just like other cultural believers.

“As a Rastafarian, I think that dreadlocks do no way cause any harm which should even be a basis to be asserted by the school authorities,” The father wrote on facebook.

Ever since his post, there have been massive reaction from social media and many traditional media platforms questioning why the Achimota school will take such an unfair decision.

The Director-General of GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku- Amankwah reacting to the unfortunate development said the school cannot refuse to admit the two students.

“You cannot say that you you will not admit someone on the basis of someone’s religious belief so we have asked the head to allow the children to be in school” He said.