GES goes after teacher Abenah Serwaah Mankosa who feeds her pupils with her salary

The story of a female teacher named Abenah Serwaah Mankosa who uses her peanut salary to feed her less privileged pupils went viral on social media.

The young lady who teaches at Aninkrom D/A Primary one in Adankwame District in the Ashanti Region had posted pictures of her pupils to solicit support from the public to keep the children fed.

Following her kind-hearted display, Abenah was lauded by Ghanaians for her benevolence with BBC Pidgin also giving her mileage.

In a new development, the Ghana Education Service(GES) is reportedly considering sanctioning the young lady for misconduct, and this has enraged many on social media.

Sources say that Abenah has been invited by the GES to explain her actions and to provide documents that validate her decision to feed the pupils.

The GES is accusing the young teacher of going against GES rules to take pictures of the kids and sharing them on social media as well as using the kids to solicit money for personal gain.

Also, she is accused of using the school feeding program to deceive the public. Some posts made by Abenah Serwaah Mankosa on Facebook prove that the reports are indeed true.

Many find the Ghana Education Service’s actions ridiculous since Abenah was doing what the Service was supposed to do in the first place.