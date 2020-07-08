type here...
GES interdicts KNUST SHS Headmistress over the death of a final year student

By Mr. Tabernacle
The Ghana Education Service has interdicted the headmistress of the KNUST Senior High School in Kumasi over the death of a final year business student of the school.

As Ghpage News earlier reported, Richard Leonard Sam, a final year business student died hours after he was sent to a medical facility after complaining of severe stomach ache yesterday.

According to our source, school authorities left the boy, who complained of stomach ulcer. unattended to for almost four hours in the care of his colleagues due to the fear of Covid-19.

Ghpage was reliably informed that the students who cared and rushed the sick student to the headmistress and the senior housemaster of the school to transport the sick student the hospital are under punishment because the authorities said they were disturbing.

Angry students of the school staged a chaotic protest against school authorities thereby vandalizing properties on campus.

Following this, the Head of Public Relations of Ghana Education Service -GES Cassandra Twum Ampofo through a signed statement has asked the headmistresses of KNUST SHS, Madam Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa to renounce her post with immediate effect for the Ashanti Regional Director of Education to take over affairs of the school.

According to the statement signed, an investigation will be conducted into what led into the sudden death of the final year student and anyone found blameworthy shall be prosecuted.

The press statement dated July 8, 2020 reads;

