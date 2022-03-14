type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGES orders teachers occupying government bungalows to pay rent of 10% of...
News

GES orders teachers occupying government bungalows to pay rent of 10% of their basic salary

By Armani Brooklyn
GES orders teachers occupying government bungalows to pay rent of 10% of their basic salary
- Advertisement -

Teachers and staff of senior high schools across the country are expected to pay 10 percent of their basic salaries as rent for occupying a school and government bungalows at the end of this month, March 2022.

The Ghana Education Service in the Western Region has served notice to teachers to brace up for a 10 per cent deduction from their salaries.

A circular from the GES circulating on social media, signed by the Director of Education in the Western Region, Mrs. Felicia Agyeibea Okai referred to a Ministry of Finance circular dated May 15, 2006, in connection with the payment.

She said teachers occupying either a school or a government bungalow are expected to pay ten percent of their basic salary for enjoying the government apartment.

“I, therefore, write to inform you that with effect from 1st March 2022 all Teachers/Staff occupying School/Government bungalow are to pay 10% of their basic salary,” she noted.

Source: Pulsegh

    Source:GHpage
    • READ MORE ON:
    • GES

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 14, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    85.6 ° F
    85.6 °
    85.6 °
    64 %
    3mph
    81 %
    Mon
    90 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News