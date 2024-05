I get hurt when people insult Medikal- Sister Derby

Ghanaian musician, Sister Derby has disclosed how she feels anytime she hears people insulting her “Sweet Ex”, Medikal.

Speaking in an interview on Zionfelix TV on YouTube, Sister Derby disclosed that Medikal did not treat her well.

According to her, they lived happily for two years, saying that they never quarreled and fought.

To her surprise, Sister Derby claims Medikal ditched her for Fella Makafui without giving her any tangible reasons.

Regardless of how Medikal treated her, Sister Derby says she feels very bad when she hears people insulting Medikal.

The musician claims following his break up with Fella Makafui, Ghanaians are always raining insults on the “We Made It” hitmaker.

Sister Derby claims even though they are no longer together, neither does she know why Medikal broke up with Fella Makafui, she feels hurt when she hears people insulting Medikal.