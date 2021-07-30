- Advertisement -

The Ghana Revenue Authority, (GRA), has set its sights on the class teacher who was given the topmost priority on the ‘Our Day’ petition of 9-year-old Oswald to his mother.

Mrs Appiah, a tutor at the Christ Ambassador School in Dansoman, has been described by Oswald as his favourite teacher because she’s really helped him to settle in school.

Therefore, she was going to receive a big bottle of soda drink from the pupil. But fortunes changed after the son-to-mother letter went viral and attracted sponsorship from top companies, beverage brands, educational and financial institutions among others.

It appears the state revenue mobilization agency keenly monitored all the donations made to ensure that the ‘Our Day’ goes beyond a day’s event and has come through with its intentions.

In a post sighted by GHPage.com, the GRA shared a photo of Oswald and his teacher, Mrs Appiah, on its official Instagram account and indicated that they will be coming after her for gift tax.

Amid laughing emojis, the company joked that it will pardon Oswald because he was too young to commit to taxes, but served notice to the teacher to prep herself to ‘pay to Caesar what belongs to Caesar’ (pun intended).

“The boy is too young for gift tax but somebody should kindly tell Mrs. Appiah to get ready for us ???”, the company captioned the snap.

The move comes against the backdrop of the Revenue Authority going after Naa Dromo, the second daughter of renowned preacher Sam Korankye Ankrah, who received $1million dollars as a wedding gift from some of her friends.

Consequently, the GRA in a letter dated July 15, extended an invitation to Naa Dromo to pay gift tax on the money and for further discussions for defaulting in tax compliance.

However, her father who is the Apostle General of the Royal house Chapel International said the cheque was a dummy, describing it as a “faith cheque”.