One of the alleged side chics of ‘Papa No’ Mzbel real name Belinda Ekua Amoah has revealed that marriage is enslavement.

According to her, though she is forty(40) years old, she doesn’t see herself getting married because she is not ready to be a slave for any man in the name of marriage.

Mzbel made this comment while speaking with Delories Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay.

“I don’t want to ever get married, I will never get married, and I just don’t want to be a slave for any man”.

“I want to be free and do things at my will. The reason is simple, my job comes with a lot of issues and even in relationships, it is difficult to get the man to understand how much more marriage.”

“I just don’t want anybody asking me who texted me, who called me, why are you wearing this, why are people saying this about me and all that,” Mzbel said.

In our society, most ladies who are of age hope of meeting their Mr. Right and settling down and starting a family.

Others are also pressured by their families to get married so they can start and grow with their family so that they(Children) don’t become a burden should their parents pass on.

Well, Mzbel already has two kids whose daddies are still not known.