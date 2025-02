Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Priscilla Gevera’s family has broken silence on the death of their royal for the first time.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhPage Media, Geversa’s sister publicly revealed how her sister has been sick for some years now.

According to her, Geversa died from a kidney-related issue and not Akosua Allegtaion’s duabo.

She also expressed her disappointment in Akosua Allegation for celebrating her sister’s tragic passing.

