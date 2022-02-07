GFA discloses that each Black Stars player received $20,000 as appearance fee at the AFCON 

- Advertisement -

Henry Asante-Twum, the Ghana Football Association’s Communications Director, has stated that the Black Stars players who competed in the just concluded 2021 AFCON in Cameroon were paid $20,000 as an appearance fee.

For the first time since 2006 in Egypt, Ghana’s Black Stars were eliminated from the competition in the group stages.

After losses to Morocco and Comoros, as well as a 1-1 draw with Morocco, Ghana finished bottom of Group C with just one point.

Asante-Twum revealed in an interview with Starr FM that the players did not earn any winning bonuses because they did not win any of their group stage games and were only compensated for their participation in the competition.