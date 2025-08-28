type here...
GFA Helicopter crash: President Mahama gifts GHS 100K to residents who discovered remains of victims

By Armani Brooklyn
President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed profound gratitude to 13 residents of Sikaman-Brofoyedu for their role in recovering the bodies of eight victims from the tragic military helicopter crash on 6 August 2025.

Representing the President, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah visited the community on Wednesday, 27th August, to personally thank the rescuers and present a package of support on behalf of the government.

The crash, which occurred in the Dampia Range Forest Reserve in the Adansi Akrofrom District, claimed the lives of eight high-profile officials, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Minister for Environment, Science and Technology Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

The deceased persons were on official duty at the time of the accident.

President Mahama

Mr Asiedu Nketiah conveyed the President’s appreciation to the residents, noting: “The President has asked me to represent him and thank the residents who helped us recover the bodies of our eight men. We have a plaque for all of you in honour of what you did.”

As part of the support package, the President donated GH¢100,000 to the rescuers and GH¢20,000 to the Adansi Traditional Council for related rites.

He also announced that all 13 individuals involved in the recovery efforts would be offered employment opportunities based on their skills and capabilities.

Additionally, President Mahama has pledged to improve infrastructure in the area, including the rehabilitation of local roads.

The package is being widely regarded as a significant recognition of the bravery and sacrifice of the Sikaman-Brofoyedu community during one of the country’s most painful national tragedies.

