GFA marketing director explains reasons behind lack of league sponsors

By Kwasi Asamoah
Ghana Premier League

GFA Marketing Director Jamil Maraby has admitted that negative incidents surrounding the Ghana Premier League have made securing sponsorship tough.

The recent tragic stabbing of superfan Nana Pooley, during a match between Nsoatreman and Asante Kotoko has negatively impacted the league’s image, leading to a temporary suspension and complicating marketing efforts.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Maraby revealed that the GFA is not presently looking for new sponsors but remains in talks with existing potential partners. Despite the challenges, he remains positive about attracting support in the future.

The GFA has engaged stakeholders, including the Ghana Police Service, to address security concerns and prevent similar incidents from occurring, aiming to restore confidence in the league and make it more attractive to sponsors.

