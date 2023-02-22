

The GFA will make the Black Stars No.7 jersey which Christian Atsu wore anytime he represented the nation a very special piece.

The Eastern Regional Football Association’s (RFA) Chairman, Linford Boadu, confirmed the Ghana FA’s decision to retire the number 7 jersey in honor of Atsu, in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM.





“The scenario is depressing. I had assumed that Atsu would be living alone in a little apartment;

I had not anticipated his living in such a large flat, but he claimed that there had been instability once he joined the club in Turkey.

It was hard to imagine anyone could survive after that 45-second earthquake, but we were hoping to discover Christian Atsu alive until news broke he had been found dead.

Explaining why the team's number 7 shirt should be reserved in his honor, Mr Linford Boadu said;



He gave his all to the country, and at the brief ceremony to receive Atsu’s remains, vice president Dr. Bawumia announced that the government will help arrange a respectable funeral for him. To me, that is a major plus because, given how well he served the country, Atsu deserves a proper funeral.



“The number 7 shirt should be retired in memory of Atsu, but there should be a meeting to make that decision, according to some members of the FA’s Executive Council.

