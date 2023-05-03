GFTC Awards 2023: Evander Agyeman wins DOP of the year

Evander Kwame Agyeman who doubles as cinematographer and director has once again won Best Director of Photography at the just-ended Ghana Film and Television Crew Awards 2023.

Evander Agyeman won this award with the movie titled God is African directed by Pascal Amanfo.

The GFTCA is an annual award ceremony organised by the Film Crew Association of Ghana ( FICAG) to celebrate hard-working crew members as well as honour excellence in the film and television industry.

The just-ended awards ceremony was the second edition and it took place at the Snap Cinema in Accra.

Top film crew; Stephen Ekeso, Peter Avettey, Evander Kwame Agyeman & Lydia Gladys Ashitey were all nominated for the Overall Best Crew.

But at the end of the event Evander Kwame Agyeman didn’t come out empty-handed, he was showered with the best DOP 2023.

Kwame Agyeman speaking to Seancitygh.net a day after the event made it emphatic that he’s indebted to the Almighty God for giving him the knowledge to perform his duties creditably well.

Excited Evander, sounded optimistic that the awards won will inspire him to do more in order to help the industry grow and all inspired young ones to join