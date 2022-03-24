type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMr and Mrs Jones struggle to dance as excessive money rained on...
Entertainment

Mr and Mrs Jones struggle to dance as excessive money rained on them becomes an inconvenience

By Albert
GH¢200 cedis notes rain as Kojo Jones and his wife hit the dance floor
- Advertisement -

It was all pomp and pageantry when Kojo Jones and his wife, Rachel Jones, graced the dance floor with their elegant dance moves at their engagement reception.

The marriage ceremony between Mr and Mrs Jones has caught social media attention based on the affluence that was showcased at the traditional marriage.

One of the major highlights of the ceremony which took place in Kumasi was when Mr and Mrs Jones hit the dance floor to thrill guests and families with their dance moves.

Mr and Mrs Jones

It was a spectacular ambience of class which was depicted in their costume, props and the money that was raining on them. In fact, they had to droll in wards of currency notes as they struggle to find their feet to dance.

The quantum of money which had occupied almost the dance floor became a huge inconvenience as the couple struggled to find a fine spot to stand and dance.

All this while, the money kept raining on them. It was a sight to behold.

Who is Kojo Jones? What you must know about the rich business mogul [Photos]

Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah was born on July 3, 1989. He is a young millionaire in Ghana who is making the Ghanaian business environment highly competitive.

He has established himself as a business magnate with amazing success, with over a decade of experience in construction, design, and global real estate development.

Kojo Jones has founded and managed a number of enterprises in Ghana and the United Kingdom.

READ MORE…

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 24, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News