GH¢200 cedis notes rain as Kojo Jones and his wife hit the dance floor

It was all pomp and pageantry when Kojo Jones and his wife, Rachel Jones, graced the dance floor with their elegant dance moves at their engagement reception.

The marriage ceremony between Mr and Mrs Jones has caught social media attention based on the affluence that was showcased at the traditional marriage.

One of the major highlights of the ceremony which took place in Kumasi was when Mr and Mrs Jones hit the dance floor to thrill guests and families with their dance moves.

Mr and Mrs Jones

It was a spectacular ambience of class which was depicted in their costume, props and the money that was raining on them. In fact, they had to droll in wards of currency notes as they struggle to find their feet to dance.

The quantum of money which had occupied almost the dance floor became a huge inconvenience as the couple struggled to find a fine spot to stand and dance.

All this while, the money kept raining on them. It was a sight to behold.

Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah was born on July 3, 1989. He is a young millionaire in Ghana who is making the Ghanaian business environment highly competitive.

He has established himself as a business magnate with amazing success, with over a decade of experience in construction, design, and global real estate development.

Kojo Jones has founded and managed a number of enterprises in Ghana and the United Kingdom.

