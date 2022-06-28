“GH¢7K” – Man shares high duty he paid for importing a MacBook Pro

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man has shared the high duty he paid for importing a single Apple MacBook Pro from the United States to Ghana.

He shared the receipt on social media to prove the exorbitant charges he was made to pay for bringing just an item through the port.

While the Apple MacBook was sold to him for $999, he had to pay more than GH¢7,000 as a duty fee.

Sharing the official receipt issued by the Ghana Revenue Authority on social media which has generated widespread uproar, the under-listed taxes were charged on the Apple MacBook Pro

Import Duty – GH¢1318.05

Import VAT – GH¢3667.48

Processing Fee – GH¢0.00

ECOWAS LEVY – GH¢131.81

Network Charge – GH¢87.87

Network Charge VAT – GH¢11.53

Network Charge COVID-19 Health – GH¢0.88

Ghana’s Shippers Authority SNF Fee – GH¢9.00

Import NHIL – GH¢691.98

Network Charge NHIL – GH¢2.20

IRS Tax Deposit – GH¢263.61

MOTI e-IDF Fee – GH¢5.00

Ghana Import-Export Bank (EXIM) Levy – GH¢197.71

Ghana Education Trust (GET) Fund Import – GH¢691.98

Network Charge (GET) Fund Levy – GH¢2.20

African Union Import Levy – GH¢52.72

COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy – GH¢276.79

Total – GH¢7410.81

Check out the receipt below…

Below are some of the comments

@itsibro wrote: Till today we’re paying COvid 19 relief fund? Who has the government even relieved. Even after world bank additional funds. Scam

@saininvictus wrote: Import VAT, takes a huge chunk of the bill and the rest is mostly dedicated to your health and the other state institutions etc.

@justicea83 wrote: We can’t even produce laptops but we’re charging outrageous amounts when people import them just for usage. It’s not fair!

@joseph_yeboah_ wrote: I remember when I imported iPhones 11 they told me it’s 1000 for customs and duties I ended up paying 300 cedis that one kraa i still wanted it reduced the thing it’s the Ghana people Naa everybody wants a cut Let’s revisit the concept of import duties then we will realize this makes zero sense. We do not produce iPhones, apart from the cost, insurance and freight that is used to calculate duties, then comes the numerous indirect taxes on the duties we have to pay