GH groom & bride storms wedding ceremony in a pragya convoy

By Armani Brooklyn
A Ghanaian couple have taken over social media trends with their traditional wedding by arriving in an unexpected yet vibrant convoy of tricycles, commonly known as “Pragya,”.

Instead of conventional luxury cars, the newlywed couple decided to use a low-cost pragya for their wedding.

The playful sense of adventure, left guests both entertained and amazed.

This unique approach may have been a nod to the groom’s possible profession or simply a reflection of the couple’s fun-loving personalities.

The viral video of the memorable entrance has since captured widespread admiration online, highlighting the couple’s distinct style and love for creativity.

The couple’s choice of arrival has sparked conversations, with many praising their originality.

