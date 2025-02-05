GH guy arrested by US immigration & ICE for having sezz with a minor

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested Joseph Osei Boateng, a convicted felon, during a raid on January 29, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.

Boateng, who illegally entered the United States in 2019, has been convicted on charges of sezzual crimes against a minor.

While awaiting the outcome of his immigration proceedings, law enforcement officials tracked him down and took him into custody as part of an ongoing crackdown on individuals with criminal records.

Authorities are yet to disclose details regarding his deportation status, but sources indicate that his conviction could significantly impact his chances of remaining in the country.

