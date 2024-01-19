GH guy drags married sugar mummy Selina to Aunty Naa for not paying him after chopment (Videos)

- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian guy who appeared on Aunty Naa’s show yesterday has accused her married sugar mummy who’s a nurse for not paying him after their series of bedroom encounters.

According to the guy, he shared a picture of a heavy manhood on telegram and was later contacted by Selina Osei Dwomoh.

After several chats on WhatsApp, he met Selina Osei Dwomoh in the guest house for them to have intercourse.

After the first encounter, they met on two other occasions.

Their last meet-up in the guest house was marred after Selina who initially said she would play the role of a sugar mummy in their affair requested for Ghc 100 from him.

They verbally attacked each other which has since destroyed their affair.



Now Selina’s husband has learnt about the affair and wants to divorce his cheating wife – Meanwhile, Selina claims he’s the own who lured her into the affair with his sweet words.

As alleged by the guy, Selina cheated on her hubby with him because he’s weak in bed.

In the latter part of the interview, the young man claimed he has video evidence of his meet-up with Selina.

Now, on the account of the young guy, Selian owes him Ghc 3,000 and he wants the money for the job done

Watch the video below to know more…

