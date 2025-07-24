type here...
GH guy in Canada cautions peers who want to travel to the country

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian guy living in Canada

A young Ghanaian man currently residing and working in Canada has issued a strong warning to fellow countrymen considering relocating to the North American country, urging them to reconsider their plans.

In a self-recorded video that has gained traction on social media, the man painted a grim picture of Canada’s current economic situation, claiming it no longer offers the opportunities it once did.

“Canada is not what it used to be 10 years ago,” he stated. “The economic strength has declined, and things have changed drastically.”

Ghanaian guy living in Canada - GhPage

He also highlighted a key change in the student loan system, explaining that, unlike in the past when students received loan funds directly, the Canadian government now sends payments directly to educational institutions, limiting students’ access to cash.

Furthermore, he lamented the lack of job opportunities, saying that many newcomers struggle to find employment.

“If you’re in Ghana thinking of selling your land, house, or car to come to Canada, I beg you, don’t. Use that money to start a business back home,” he advised.

His candid message comes amid increasing debates in Ghana about the realities of life abroad.

While many still dream of “greener pastures” overseas, testimonies like his serve as a sobering reminder that migration comes with its own set of challenges.

