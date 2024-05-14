type here...
GH Guy purposefully cuts his 3 fingers and uses them as a necklace (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle

Sometimes, we can’t fully understand why people make certain choices that may harm them in the future. It’s a reality we have to accept.

In a recent viral video, a young man deliberately cut off three fingers from his left hand and fashioned them into a necklace.

The video showed him proudly displaying his fingers and his handicapped hand with confidence.

His boldness in showcasing his hand raises concerns about his mental well-being, as it’s unusual for a mentally sound individual to take such extreme actions.

Furthermore, the young man expressed his intention to get a tattoo to solidify his aspiration to become the illusion star he desires to be.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C67M03ZsVmH

Source:GHPAGE

