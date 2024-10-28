GH husband curses wife for sleeping with her pastor (Video)

A middle-aged Ghanaian driver has cursed her wife simply known as Mary for cheating on him.

During an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show hosted by Aunty Naa, the husband disclosed that he sensed that his wife had cheated on him after noticing how his car always broke down.

Pressing on, he asked Mary to confess to cheating on him but Mary insisted she hadn’t cheated on him.

This triggered him to curse Mary to death because he was very convinced she had cheated on him.

Well, after the curse, Mary dragged him to her pastor to reverse the curse.

After that, they came home and had intercourse only for another Pastor to tell them that the curse was still valid because Mary had slept with her pastor.

Watch the video below to know more…

