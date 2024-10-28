GhPageNewsGH husband curses wife for sleeping with her pastor (Video)
News

GH husband curses wife for sleeping with her pastor (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Husband
Husband

A middle-aged Ghanaian driver has cursed her wife simply known as Mary for cheating on him.

During an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show hosted by Aunty Naa, the husband disclosed that he sensed that his wife had cheated on him after noticing how his car always broke down.

Pressing on, he asked Mary to confess to cheating on him but Mary insisted she hadn’t cheated on him.

READ ALSO: Tracey Boakye finally reacts to divorce rumours; The full truth now out

Husband - GhPage
Husband

This triggered him to curse Mary to death because he was very convinced she had cheated on him.

Well, after the curse, Mary dragged him to her pastor to reverse the curse.

After that, they came home and had intercourse only for another Pastor to tell them that the curse was still valid because Mary had slept with her pastor.

-- AD --

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Tracey Boakye sparks divorce rumours as she takes off her hubby’s surname from hers

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, October 28, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
82.9 ° F
82.9 °
82.9 °
73 %
3.6mph
81 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways