GH husband in tears after catching his best friend Kofi on top of his wife – Video

A Ghanaian husband has dragged his wife to Aunty Naa’s Oyerepa Afutuo show for sleeping with his best friend.

According to the woman, she got close to her husband’s best friend after she decided to seek counsel from him regarding their marital woes.

Her husband’s friend named Kofi invited her to his shop for them to discuss the issue she had earlier prompted her about.

When she got to his shop, he forcefully slept with her and later begged her not to tell anyone.

On live radio, the wife maintained that she didn’t ever plan to sleep with Kofi but rather, she was lured into the act by his cunning ways.

