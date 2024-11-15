GhPageNewsGH husband weeps after finding out he's not the biological father of...
GH husband weeps after finding out he’s not the biological father of his 4 kids

By Armani Brooklyn
An aged Ghanaian man has recounted the distressing discovery of his wife’s infidelity on Oyerepa FM’s “Oyerepa Afutuo” show.

During the interview, he revealed that his wife, whom he had trusted and built a family with, confessed that four of their children were not biologically his.

Early in their marriage, he was often away for work, leaving her and their first child at home.

However, on one of his returns, their eldest child mentioned that the family’s TV repairman had been a frequent visitor and added that he even shares a bed with his mother.

Although he confronted his wife at the time but she denied the accusation and reprimanded their child.

It was only after their separation, about three years ago, that she admitted to infidelity and revealed the biological truth about their children.

This sad incident has left him devastated and struggling to reconcile with the betrayal.

