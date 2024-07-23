GH journalist who insulted lady who refused to date and feed him apologises

Paa Kwesi Schandorf has finally apologised to Michelle Frimpong for verbally assaulting her after she declined his advances.

Just a few hours ago, Michelle Frimpomg took to her timeline to share screenshots of her chats with Paa Kwesi Schandorf.

Citing from the screenshots, Paa Kwesi Schandorf described her with derogatory words and also used all kinds of demanding words to express his displeasure with her refusal to date him.

Minutes after Michelle publicly shared the screenshots of her chats with Paa Kwesi, her followers took it upon themselves to drag the living daylight out of the news editor who works for WTV.

Upon a sober reflection considering the attacks, Paa Kwesi has come out with a statement to apologise to Michelle.

In his statement, he admitted that he went overboard with his insults to Michelle.

Humbled Paa Kwesi also used the opportunity to beg his friends and family for forgiveness following the embarrassment he had brought upon them.

Read the full apology to know more…

In a lengthy Facebook post plus screenshots, Michelle disclosed how Paa Kwesi initially came to her DMs as a sweet person but later revealed his true colours.