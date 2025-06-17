type here...
Gh Kobby knows nothing about Yaa Baby’s death- Nana Akwasi reveals

By Mzta Churchill

A close associate of Gh Kobby known as Nana Akwasi has waded into the Gh Kobby- Yaa Baby shooting incident.

Nana Akwasi has asked Ghanaians not to blame Gh Kobby over the death of Yaa Baby, stating that the Tiktoker knows nothing about Yaa Baby’s death.

Speaking in an interview with Razak Ghana, the Ghanaian fetish priest stateted emphatically that Yaa Baby’s death is spiritual.

Being able to foresee what is to happen, Nana Akwasi stated that the incident happened spiritually before physically.

In his elaboration, Nana Akwasi stated that the family of Yaa Baby and some close associates had already k!lled the 21 year old girl for reasons best known to them.

He went on to reveal that, Gh Kobby is unfortunate to have this happen through him.

