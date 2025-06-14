Gh Kobby was about to marry Yaa Baby- Best friend reveals

Fada Wale, a confidant of Gh Kobby, has disclosed that, prior to the sad incident, plans were far advanced for Gh Kobby to lead Yaa Baby to the alter.

Fada Wale disclosed this during an interview with Akosua on Gh Page TV.

Being close to the duo before the incident, Fada Wale stated that before the existence of Yaa Baby in the life of Gh Kobby, the alleged scammer was a womanizer.

Fada Wale noted that, however, after meeting Yaa Baby, Gh Kobby quelled the habit of changing women, such as his underwear, and promised to be with only Yaa Baby.

According to Fada Wale, even though it was not easy for Gh Kobby to get rid of the other girls, he tried his best to do that.

He shockingly revealed how the duo were set to get married ASAP until this sudden incident that claimed the life of 21-year-old Yaa Baby.